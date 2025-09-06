Teachers hold power to shape society

Chittoor: Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said that teachers are not merely professionals but the true architects of society. Addressing the Teachers’ Day celebrations on Friday, he highlighted that teachers mould the future of children within classrooms and deserve the highest respect in society.

“Honouring teachers is the duty of all of us,” he maintained.

Stressing the responsibility of uplifting underprivileged students, he appealed to every teacher to adopt at least one poor child and support their educational growth. Pointing out the far-reaching impact of teaching, he noted that a single teacher can shape the lives of nearly 50 students every year and nurture about 1,500 bright minds throughout their career. The Collector also lauded the state government for allocating significant funds to education and urged for effective implementation of quality education policies even in remote villages.

The event was attended by Chittoor Mayor Amuda, DEO Varalakshmi, SSA Project Director Venkataramana, and several other dignitaries, who joined in honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers.