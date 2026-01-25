Teachers’ jobs on line over enrolment targets

Kurnool: Janata Foundation founder Kothuru Satyanarayana Gupta has strongly criticised the functioning of several private educational institutions in Kurnool district, calling their practices ‘unfortunate and painful’.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he condemned the trend of pressuring teachers to meet student enrolment targets, warning the teachers that job security is often tied to admissions rather than teaching performance. He argued that qualified teachers should focus solely on academic responsibilities and improving education quality, not act as ‘promoters’ for admissions.

Gupta questioned the managements whether they are recruiting teachers for their merit and talent or to push enrolments. Pointing out that several teachers are experiencing distress due to this pressure, Gupta demanded that the education department should intervene immediately and take action against such practices and ensure job security for private school teachers.