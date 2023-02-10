Teachers, lecturers yet to get Jan salary

Guntur: Teachers and lecturers working in Government colleges in the state are facing serious financial crisis as their salaries are getting delayed. According to various teachers' organisations, they are yet to get the last month's salary.

Talking to Hans India, the teachers' organisations said that government employees get their salary around 20th of every month. The teachers get much later. This has led to several problems as their credit score was also getting adversely affected. They were unable to pay the EMI for housing and vehicle loans and education loans etc and were becoming defaulters in paying credit card payments.

As a result, every month they are forced to pay a penalty of Rs 3500 to the financial agencies.

They said this month so far, the employees working in the AP Secretariat, Police department, Judiciary, Medical and Health department and Commercial Taxes department had received their salaries. But others were still waiting.

They rue that though one of the government employees' associations had recently drawn the attention of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, there has been no change in the situation.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers' Federation (APTF) state president Hrudaya Raju and Andhra Pradesh Municipal Teachers' Federation state president S Rama Krishna said the situation was the same across the state.

APNGOs district general secretary S Satish Kumar said not only teachers and lecturers but even work-charged employees were facing similar problems.