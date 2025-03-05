Teachers quota MLC Gade Srinivasula Naidu meets CM Chandrababu

North Coastal Andhra Teacher MLC Gade Srinivasula Naidu met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli today (Wednesday) to express his support for the coalition government. The Chief Minister congratulated Srinivasula Naidu on his commitment, highlighting that he would serve as a crucial link between the government and the teaching community.

During the meeting, CM Chandrababu Naidu noted the efforts of Minister Nara Lokesh in addressing the issues faced by teachers. He emphasised that all government policies are developed in consultation with the teachers' unions, ensuring that their concerns are taken into account.

The Chief Minister also assured that essential steps will be taken to improve school infrastructure and enhance the quality of education. In response, the teachers' unions expressed their gratitude to CM Chandrababu for his assurances regarding the resolution of their concerns.