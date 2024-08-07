  • Menu
Teachers relieved of toilet pictures duty

Highlights

  • The YSRCP govt introduced a system where teachers have to upload pictures of toilets on an app
  • HRD minister Lokesh announces on X that the current govt has dropped that system and there is no need for teachers to upload pictures of toilets

Vijayawada: In a major relief to teachers, minister for human resources Nara Lokesh said teachers need not send photographs of school toiletsas the system was dropped by the government removing the provision in the app meant for teachers.

The minister posting the same on social medium X, said that teachers should provide quality education to students and the government is ready to solve their problems as per priority.

It may be noted that the previous YSRCP government introduced several apps, including the system of teachers uploading the photos school toilets in the app. Though teachers expressed concern over the system, the government continued the practice. Now the NDA government dropped the system and as part of it, director of school education Vijayarama Raju issued orders to this effect.

Leaders of various teachers’ associations thanked the NDA government for abolishing the system.

