  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Teachers’ unions oppose draft on adjustment

Teachers’ unions oppose draft on adjustment
x
Highlights

Srikakulam: Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) strongly opposed the draft on rules and regulations regarding work adjustment among teachers at...

Srikakulam: Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) strongly opposed the draft on rules and regulations regarding work adjustment among teachers at government schools. They found fault with the GO No117 released by the school education department regarding the work adjustment.

In a press release here on Tuesday, the DTF Srikakulam district president Pujari Hari Prasanna and general secretary Pedada Krishna Rao demanded clearance to promotions to various cadres before implementation of the GO.

They protested issue of GO without solving long-pending demands like cancellation of merger of Classes -III, IV and V and also counting of surplus teachers based on sections within the class instead of overall rolls of students from Class-III to Class-10 in all schools. They demanded immediate cancellation of the GO-117 which will disturb education system at elementary and high school levels.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X