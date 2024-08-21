Teachers’ unions oppose draft on adjustment

Srikakulam: Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) strongly opposed the draft on rules and regulations regarding work adjustment among teachers at government schools. They found fault with the GO No117 released by the school education department regarding the work adjustment.

In a press release here on Tuesday, the DTF Srikakulam district president Pujari Hari Prasanna and general secretary Pedada Krishna Rao demanded clearance to promotions to various cadres before implementation of the GO.

They protested issue of GO without solving long-pending demands like cancellation of merger of Classes -III, IV and V and also counting of surplus teachers based on sections within the class instead of overall rolls of students from Class-III to Class-10 in all schools. They demanded immediate cancellation of the GO-117 which will disturb education system at elementary and high school levels.