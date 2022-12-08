Tehsildar allegedly commits suicide in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

The suicide of a Tehsildar in Andhra Pradesh has created a stir. Srinivasa Rao, who was working as Tehsildar of Pedabayalu Mandal in Alluri District, committed suicide by hanging himself. He has been staying in the upper room of the Tehsil office for a few months and took the final plunge.



On Thursday, the staff who went to his room called him but there was no response from him. The staff informed the superiors and the police who reached the spot and examined the dead body of the tehsildar.



A case has been registered and investigation is underway. The reasons for his suicide are not yet known.