Telugu Chief Minister YS Jagan and KCR wishes people on Diwali

The celebrities and politicians are greeting people on the occasion of Diwali. The Chief Ministers of Telugu states also conveyed their greetings. Telangana Chief Minister KCR and AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wished the people on Diwali. They said that they want light and happiness to spread in everyone's lives.



KCR said that it is a victory of good against bad and wished that darkness be removed and everyone would enlightened this Diwali. KCR expressed said that Diwali festival has not been celebrated much for the last three years and opined that this year Diwali festival will bring more light in people's lives.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan also wished all the Telugu people Happy Diwali stating that the festival is a symbol of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance. He wished that the festival of Diwali would fill the lives of all people with joy.