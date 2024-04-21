Telugu Desam Party Leaders Conduct Wide Campaign in G Kondur Village

A wide campaign was conducted by the Telugu Desam Party leaders in G Kondur village, led by Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad's wife Vasantha Sirisha. The campaign aimed to wish for the success of the TDP candidates supported by the NDA alliance in the upcoming elections.

During the campaign, Vasantha Sirisha, along with local party leaders, visited homes in the village to connect with residents and convey the party's message. They also interacted with small traders and extended their best wishes for the success of the candidates.

As part of the campaign, a birthday celebration for Chandrababu was also organized, where a cake was cut and greetings were exchanged with the party leaders and supporters present. Vasantha Krishna Prasad, who is contesting as MLA, and Keshineni Shivnath, the YMP candidate, actively participated in the campaign and urged the residents to vote for the bicycle symbol.

The campaign was well-received by the local community, with party leaders, women leaders, fans, and workers of the Telugu Desam Party coming together to show their support. The enthusiasm and energy displayed during the campaign reflect the party's commitment to securing a victory in the upcoming elections.