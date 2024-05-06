Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna

Alur (Kurnool district): Independent candidate Sathyanna, contesting as MLA to Alur constituency, has criticised both the ruling and Opposition parties are cheating the public by announcing various welfare schemes. He spewed fire on political parties during election campaigning in villages in Alur constituency on Sunday.

Sathyanna alleged that none of the parties are cared to cater drinking and irrigation needs and totally neglected to construct irrigation projects. The district is reeling under severe drought despite Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers passing through it. If only Vedavathi, Gundrevula and Siddeswaram projects are completed, people of this region would have never faced dire consequences. Due to lack of irrigation projects and industries, people of this constituencies are migrating to faraway places searching for livelihood, he lamented.

The candidate pointed out that none of the parties have furnished these promises in their manifestos. ‘Due to the prevailing drought situations in Rayalaseema, farmers are debt ridden and their children are becoming daily wage labourers. But farmers of coastal area are financially sound as they have abundance of water resources with which their children are pursuing abroad education, he said.

Sathyanna urged the villagers to question the leaders about water problems, when they come to seek votes. He also told them not to vote to TDP or YSRCP as these votes will go to BJP and if BJP comes to power, then the lives of SC, ST, BC and Minorities would face penury. He asked the villagers to choose a candidate, who will strive to bring hope in their lives. He assured that if a chance is given to him, then he will strive to fix all the prevailing problems in the constituency and urged them to vote for ‘Apple’ symbol.