Live
- Constituency Watch: For BJP it’s fight for consolidation while Congress sees an opportunity to regain past glory in Nandurbar
- Congress, BRS, AIMIM following Muslim League agenda: J P Nadda
- PeopleStrong, Google Cloud join hands to transform employee experience with AI
- Siguler Guff invest Rs 240 crore in Hyderabad-based microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty
- 'BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10', roars PM Modi at Berhampur rally
- Five-year-old boy found dead after being swept away in Texas floodwaters
- Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP
- Manipur: Educational institutions close for two days after heavy rains, hailstorm
- End of BJD rule on June 4, says Modi
- Indian economy and equity markets outperformed China over past 3 years
Just In
Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna
Independent candidate Sathyanna urges voters to question leaders about water problems
Alur (Kurnool district): Independent candidate Sathyanna, contesting as MLA to Alur constituency, has criticised both the ruling and Opposition parties are cheating the public by announcing various welfare schemes. He spewed fire on political parties during election campaigning in villages in Alur constituency on Sunday.
Sathyanna alleged that none of the parties are cared to cater drinking and irrigation needs and totally neglected to construct irrigation projects. The district is reeling under severe drought despite Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers passing through it. If only Vedavathi, Gundrevula and Siddeswaram projects are completed, people of this region would have never faced dire consequences. Due to lack of irrigation projects and industries, people of this constituencies are migrating to faraway places searching for livelihood, he lamented.
The candidate pointed out that none of the parties have furnished these promises in their manifestos. ‘Due to the prevailing drought situations in Rayalaseema, farmers are debt ridden and their children are becoming daily wage labourers. But farmers of coastal area are financially sound as they have abundance of water resources with which their children are pursuing abroad education, he said.
Sathyanna urged the villagers to question the leaders about water problems, when they come to seek votes. He also told them not to vote to TDP or YSRCP as these votes will go to BJP and if BJP comes to power, then the lives of SC, ST, BC and Minorities would face penury. He asked the villagers to choose a candidate, who will strive to bring hope in their lives. He assured that if a chance is given to him, then he will strive to fix all the prevailing problems in the constituency and urged them to vote for ‘Apple’ symbol.