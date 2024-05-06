India Criticizes Nepal's Unilateral Actions Over Disputed Territories

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has criticized Nepal for taking unilateral actions by introducing a new Nepalese Rupee 100 currency note featuring three disputed Indian territories. Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Jaishankar emphasized that Nepal's actions wouldn't alter the diplomatic situation between the two countries.

"I noticed that report. Although I haven't delved into it extensively, our stance remains crystal clear. We were engaged in discussions with Nepal regarding our boundary matters through established channels. However, Nepal unilaterally took certain steps on their end during these discussions. Nevertheless, such actions from their side won't affect the existing situation between us or the ground reality," Jaishankar remarked while addressing 'Why Bharat Matters.'

On Friday, Nepal announced the issuance of a new Nepalese Rupee 100 currency note featuring a map displaying the three territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani, previously termed as "untenable" and "artificial enlargement" by India.

According to Nepal government spokesperson Rekha Sharma, "The cabinet approved the redesigning of the Nepalese Rupee 100 banknote and replacing the old map background during the cabinet meetings held on April 25 and May 2."

Diplomatic tensions between Nepal and India escalated in 2020 when Nepal updated its map to include the three territories. Nepal's Ministry of Land Management, along with the Department of Survey, claimed to have incorporated the territories with accurate scale, projection, and coordinate systems. This move drew ire from New Delhi, as India had already included these territories in its November 2019 map.

The situation worsened further after the inauguration of a road connecting Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh on May 8, 2020. Nepal handed over a diplomatic note to India, objecting to the construction of the road, which India asserts lies entirely within its territory in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states, namely Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Sikkim.