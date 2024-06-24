Telugu Film Producers Meets AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan, to Discuss Industry issues

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Konidala Pawan Kalyan's meeting with Telugu film producers started at his camp office in Vijayawada. The aim of the meeting was to address the various challenges faced by the Telugu film industry, as well as to explore opportunities for its growth and development in the state.

During the meeting, the producers would brief the problems plaguing the film industry and present their concerns to Mr. Pawan Kalyan. State Minister of Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, was also present at the meeting to lend his support and expertise.

Notable producers such as Mr. Allu Arvind, Mr. C. Ashwini Dutt, Mr. A.M. Ratnam, Shri S.Radhakrishna (Chinababu), Shri Dil Raju, Shri Bogavalli Prasad, Shri D.V.V.Danaiah, and many others attended the meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The discussions were focused on finding solutions to the challenges faced by the industry and identifying opportunities for its further expansion in the state.