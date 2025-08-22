Telugu Maatala Panduga organised

Rajamahendravaram: The intrinsic connection between the Telugu alphabet and divine forces was underscored at the “Telugu Maatala Panduga” (Festival of Telugu Words), jointly organised by the Telugu Saraswata Parishat, Kala Gowtami, and Samhita Degree College.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Sivaswamy, head of the Kalabhairava Guru Peetham, said that each sound in spoken Telugu carries a unique form and divine energy. He explained that presiding deities are associated with specific clusters of sounds, such as the Chandra Khanda, Agni Khanda, and Saura Khanda.

Dr Jayaprada, the main speaker urged Telugu speakers to recognise the sacredness of every sound and to speak the language with reverence. Telugu Saraswata Parishat president Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi drew parallels between the 24 seed syllables (Bijaaksharas) of the Gayatri Mantra and the Telugu alphabet, stressing that each letter is linked to a presiding deity.

Natyacharya Dr Sappa Durga Prasad called on students to cultivate respect and pride for their mother tongue. The event was conducted under the supervision of Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, with participation from PVS Krishna Rao, Desareddy Balarama Naidu, Vinod Kumar, Thota Ramakrishna, Achanta Chandrasekhar, Ravikumar, Cheerla Sitaramanayudu and others. A grand rally by students was organised, carrying portraits of the Akshara Devatas (letter deities) from the Nannayya statue at Anam Kala Kendram to the statue of Rajaraja Narendra at Pushkara Ghat drawing large participation and enthusiastic response.