Telugu touch to marvel called Pamban sea bridge!
Vizianagaram engineer played pivotal role in bridge construction
Vijayawada: A 28-year-old engineer from Andhra Pradesh, Nadupuru Venkata Chakradhar of Bhupalapuram village in Gurla Mandal, Vizianagaram district, has played a pivotal role in the construction of the New Pamban Bridge—India's first vertical-lift sea bridge—inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This engineering marvel connects Mandapam on the mainland with Rameswaram on Pamban island, significantly enhancing connectivity to the revered spiritual destination.
Chakradhar, a senior sectional engineer for bridges with Indian Railways, was appointed as the in-charge of this landmark project. Passionate about bridge construction, he holds a B Tech degree in Civil Engineering.
After being selected through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Chakradhar chose the Bridges Department and began his career with Indian Railways in Chennai. Owing to his exemplary performance, he was promoted to senior engineer. When plans were initiated to replace the aging Pamban Bridge, he was entrusted with overseeing the construction of the new structure. Demonstrating unwavering dedication, Chakradhar worked relentlessly—often without holidays—and did not visit his hometown for over a year. He led a team of engineers and laborers who worked tirelessly to bring the project to completion.
His leadership and commitment were instrumental in the successful realization of this historic infrastructure project, marking a significant contribution to India’s engineering achievements.