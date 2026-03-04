Temples closed due to partial lunar eclipse

Vijayawada: In view of the Ketu-grasta partial lunar eclipse occurring on Phalguna Pournami of the Sri Viswavasu Nama Samvatsaram on Tuesday, the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri closed the doors of the main shrine of Goddess Kanaka Durga and all sub-temples at 10 am.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Devasthanam Vaidika Committee and in strict adherence to Agama Shastra traditions, which mandate closure of temple doors during the eclipse period. The Kavata Bandhanam (ritual closing of the temple doors) was performed in a traditional manner in the presence of Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, Executive Officer VK Sreenivasa Naik, Chief Priest L Durga Prasad, Special Invitee V Sankara Babu and other temple officials. Priests chanted Vedic hymns as part of the prescribed rituals before sealing the sanctum and sub-shrines for the duration of the eclipse.

The temple doors will be reopened at 3 am on Wednesday (March 4) after the conclusion of the eclipse. Priests will perform Snapana Abhishekams (ritual bathing ceremonies) to the presiding deities, followed by Archana, Maha Nivedana and Harathi. Devotees will be allowed darshan at 8 am after completion of the prescribed rituals. Owing to the early morning purification ceremonies, Arjita Sevas usually conducted at dawn — including Suprabhatham, Vastram Seva, Khadgamala Archana, Navagraha Shanti Homam and Ganapathi Homam — have been cancelled for the day. The Arjita Sevas scheduled from 7.30 am will instead commence from 8.30 am.

Other temples also closed

In addition to the Kanaka Durga Temple, several prominent temples across Vijayawada city and the erstwhile Krishna district (now NTR and Krishna districts) also announced temporary closure of temple doors during the eclipse period, adhering to Agama traditions.

Temple authorities of Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Temple at Mopidevi announced the closure of doors during the eclipse and stated that purification rituals and Abhishekams would be performed before reopening for darshan.

Similarly, Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple atop Ratnagiri hill at Ananthavaram implemented Kavata Bandhanam during the eclipse period and scheduled special cleansing rituals before resuming darshan. At Sri Paritala Anjaneya Swamy Temple, the temple authorities informed that regular rituals would resume only after performing Samprokshanam and special pujas post-eclipse.

Temple officials across the districts have appealed to devotees to take note of the revised darshan timings and cooperate with temple authorities in observing traditional practices associated with the lunar eclipse.