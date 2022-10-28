Tenali sculptors create fibre glass statue of Puneet Raj Kumar

Tenali(Guntur District): Renowned sculptors of Surya Shilpasala created 21-foot fibre glass sculpture of Kannada power star Puneet Raj Kumar, which would be put on display in Bengaluru soon.

Sculptors Katuri Venkateswara Rao and Ravichandra said that it took nearly four months to make the fibre glass sculpture of Puneet by using 3D technology.

MLA Annabattuni Sivakumar visited the Shilpasala on Thursday and complimented the sculptors for their artistic creation of the sculptures. The sculptors presented him the miniature bust of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The sculptors said that all the bronze and fibre glass sculptures of Puneet Kumar that were installed in Karnataka were made here only. So far, they have sculpted bust size to 21 ft size sculptors of Puneet Kumar employing 3D technology.

Sculptor Katuri Venkateswara Rao said that his son Ravichandra has become popular by making sculptures with iron scrap. Likewise, his second son Sri Harsha is also interested in making sculptures.

Ravichandra said that he had already prepared sculptures of national leaders and prominent personalities by using iron scrap. Now along with his younger brother Sri Harsha, he has taken up 3D printing technology to create sculptures.

It may be recalled that Surya Shilpasala, which was started in 1990, had produced sizable number of sculptures in traditional style. Now they have acquired latest technology and producing sculptures with the help of latest software and 3D technology.