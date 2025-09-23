Tenant farmers demand passage of New Tenancy Act

Vijayawada: Tenant farmers from across the state took out a massive rally and staged a dharna in the state capital on Monday, demanding that the government introduce and pass the new Tenancy Act during the ongoing Assembly session.

The protestors also sought immediate transfer of Rs 20,000 per farmer under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme.

Led by AP Tenant Farmers’ Association state secretary Maganti Haribabu, the farmers marched from the railway station to Dharna Chowk, where they staged a sit-in. Haribabu reminded that the coalition government had promised to issue tenant identification cards through gram sabhas, without requiring landowner signatures.

He expressed concern that though the draft legislation had been prepared 15 months ago and consultations were held with farmers’ bodies, the bill has yet to be introduced in the Assembly despite the Agriculture Minister’s assurance.

State leader B Balaram criticised the government for “walking in the footsteps of the previous regime,’ raising doubts about whether the coalition had surrendered to landowners’ pressure.

Association president Y Radhakrishna recalled that tenant farmers had once benefited from credit eligibility cards issued in 2011, which enabled access to crop loans, seeds, fertilisers, insurance, and compensation. However, he said the 2019 Act introduced by the YSR government, which made landowner consent mandatory, left many tenants—especially sharecroppers—excluded from benefits.

Association secretary V Venkateswarlu said that 35 amendments proposed by farmer bodies, experts, and legal advisors were submitted to the government but remain unaddressed.

Senior leader Y Keshava Rao pointed out that most cultivation in the state is carried out by tenant farmers, many from weaker sections, yet they lack formal recognition and remain dependent on landlords for capital.

Farmer leader V Krishnayya alleged serious lapses in implementing RBI guidelines on collateral-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh for tenant farmers, forcing them into debt traps and even suicides.

He criticised the government for failing to provide ex gratia, pensions, or education and medical assistance to the families of deceased farmers and tenant farmers, demanding immediate relief. Later, the association submitted a memorandum at the agriculture minister’s office. State leaders Panchakarla Rangarao, K Gopal, P Sudhakar, Y Ram Anjaneyulu, P Ramachandra Rao, G Seetareddy, Y Suresh Babu, P Kondayya, and several others participated in the protest.