Tenant farmers seek crop loans in Eluru

Eluru: Tenant farmers led by AP Rythu Sangham staged a dharna in front of district lead bank at RR Pet here on Tuesday, demanding that the bankers issue crop loans to the tenant farmers and respect directives of state-level bankers committee and state government.



The farmers raised slogans against the banks for ignoring government directives in issuing loans. Addressing the protesters, the sangham district secretary K Srinivas alleged that three lakh tenant farmers in the district were unable to get loans while owners of the lands who do not cultivate the lands were easily getting loans by producing fake documents. The tenant farmers who cultivate the lands were denied loans by the bankers in the state, he complained.

He demanded that the administration ensure Rythu Mitra groups would get the Rs 4,000 crore loans earmarked to tenant farmers out of total Rs 10,000 crore crop loans allotted to the district. A 15-day loan mela should be organised to disburse loans to tenant farmers, he demanded.