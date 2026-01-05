Tenders for `54 cr sports infra projects completed: SAAP chief

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu on Sunday said that tenders for sports infrastructure development projects worth Rs 54 crore have been completed across the State, marking a major step towards strengthening sports facilities. He reiterated that the government’s vision for 2026 is to transform Andhra Pradesh into ‘Sports Andhra Pradesh’ with athlete welfare as the core objective.

Addressing a media conference at the State Sports Authority office in Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here, the chairman said the government aims to turn sports into a mass movement, ensure world-class infrastructure in every district, and nurture international-level athletes. He informed that pending dues of nearly Rs 16 crore to sportspersons from previous years have already been cleared, and an additional Rs 8 crore will be released in February.

Ravi Naidu acknowledged the crucial role played by the media in supporting sports development and athlete welfare during 2025 and sought continued cooperation in 2026. He noted that the State earlier lacked a comprehensive sports policy and adequate infrastructure.

He said the State is aligning its approach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), focusing on Olympic, Commonwealth, and Asian Games disciplines, after studying sports policies and best practices of nearly 17 States, including Tamil Nadu.

Detailing infrastructure initiatives, he said works are progressing transparently State-wide. Development is underway at Kodi Rammurthy Stadium in Srikakulam, a modern stadium worth Rs 25 crore is being built at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam, and a sports school will be established in Vizianagaram this year. Residential sports schools for talented tribal children are also planned in the Araku–Paderu region with ST component funds.

He announced that 28.3 acres of land has been allocated in Tirupati for sports development, with plans to establish advanced facilities and academies. He also confirmed the implementation of 3 per cent horizontal reservation for eligible sportspersons in all future government job recruitments.

Emphasising transparency, Ravi Naidu said sports associations must upload all relevant certificates and documents on the sports app by January 15, 2026, and athletes should participate only in SAAP-recognised tournaments to ensure timely incentives and fair opportunities.