Tenders soon for biomining in Nellore district

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said they are shortly inviting tenders for biomining and waste segregation.

Biomining is the process of using microorganisms to extract metals used to clean up dumping sites that are normally polluted with such content. He expressed confidence that they would create awareness among the city population in the coming six months on waste management measures.

He visited 51st division on Saturday along with civic officials and interacted with the local population. He said 125 vehicles are going to be engaged from August for collecting waste from households in all divisions. He also said they are going to identify major drains in the city shortly and renovate them for resolving water flow issues.

The Minister said the sanitation staff members were preparing for segregation of wet and dry waste in all divisions and thanked those population who have been separating both dry and wet waste. He directed the officials to complete NUDA and Public Health works maintaining quality. He reviewed with the Municipal Engineering, Public Health and Revenue wings on Saturday and asked them to speed up the works.

He asked the officials to start work in the NUDA limits and directed the civic officials to resolve issues in the house tax structure by conducting special drives in Corporation limits.

The Minister asked the officials to desilt the canals and side drains in the city limits for free flow of water during the monsoon. Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar was present.