Tense atmosphere continues in Kuppam amid last day of Chandrababu's tour

High tension continues in the Kuppam as Chandrababu's tour will end today. As part of the schedule, a roadshow will be held in Gudipally and the party cadre is making arrangements for this. However, the police have not yet decided on Mic's permission.

On the other hand, Chandrababu has decided to participate in the roadshow even if there is no permission. According to the schedule, the roadshow is scheduled to start from Gudipally at 11:30 am. Chandrababu will visit many villages till Peddaparthi Kunta on the Karnataka border.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu wrote a letter to DGP yesterday seeking permission. In a 4-page letter sent to the DGP, Naidu briefed the conduct of the police, along with developments in the Kuppam visit. In addition to the permission for the campaign vehicle, several issues were mentioned in the letter.

The TDP chief met the party workers who were injured in the police lathicharge incident at Kuppam on Thursday where the victims expressed their grievances with Chandrababu that the police beat them severely. Naidu alleged that around 1500 policemen deployed in Kuppam and attacked the activists.