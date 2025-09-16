Tension at Anantapur Collectorate

Anantapur: Tense atmosphere prevailed at Anantapur Collectorate on Monday after thousands of people staged flash protest demanding renewal of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license for the Rural Development Trust (RDT).

Protesters alleged that despite repeated appeals made in recent days to both the Central and State governments, no action was taken, forcing them to launch a dharna. Large crowds gathered outside the Collectorate, raising slogans of ‘Save RDT’ and expressing anger over what they termed as a conspiracy by the Central government to distance RDT from serving the poor in the district. The agitation intensified when protesters attempted to storm the Collectorate premises. Police intervened and blocked them, leading to brief moments of tension as demonstrators climbed gates and continued their protest.

Speaking at the demonstration, agitators warned that if the government fails to act swiftly, the absence of RDT’s services would deeply impact thousands of poor families in Anantapur who rely on the organization for education, healthcare, and social welfare support.

They also demanded immediate intervention from local elected representatives, including ministers, MLAs, and MPs, warning that silence on the issue would trigger widespread public outrage.