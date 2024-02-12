Tension grips at Eluru govt hospital

The situation at Eluru Government Hospital remains tense following a series of alleged attacks. Former MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar visited the hospital to see the injured, including Katepalli Suresh who was injured in a recent attack by YCP mobs. At the same time, YCP leaders, including MLA Abbayya Chaudhary, also arrived at the hospital through a different gate.

During Chintamaneni's media interaction at Gate-1, several YCP leaders, including Ghanta Prasad, husband of the ZP Chairman, gathered at Gate-1. They allegedly committed acts of incitement by provoking TDP (Telugu Desam Party) ranks. TDP leaders expressed their anger at the YCP leaders crossing the border and entered the hospital through police assistance. They had a heated argument with Ghanta Prasad from inside the locked iron gates, stating that they would retaliate if he stepped out.

The police responded promptly and arrested the TDP leaders, including Eluru DSP E. Srinivasulu, who rushed to the scene. The dispute was resolved with the arrival of the police, and the situation was brought under control.