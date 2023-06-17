  • Menu
Tension grips Avanigadda after TDP's Buddha Prasad tries to siege Tehsildar office

Tension grips in Nandigama after police stopped former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad from laying siege to Nagayalanka Tehsildar's office in demand to stop the alleged sand mafia.

Tension grips Avanigadda after police stopped former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad from laying siege to Nagayalanka Tehsildar's office in demand to stop the alleged sand mafia.

On this occasion, Buddha Prasad, who had left for Nagayalanka, was arrested by the police and there was a heated argument between the police and the ranks of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

TDP workers staged a protest in front of the jeep carrying Buddha Prasad. The police pulled the activists aside and took Buddha Prasad to the Koduru police station.

Speaking to the media at the police station on this occasion, Buddha Prasad said that they were arrested while staging a peaceful protest against the soil mining. "It is not right for the police, who are supposed to be public defenders, to stop those who are fighting for public issues," Buddha Prasad said.

