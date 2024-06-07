ICC T20 World Cup 2024: ICC issues statement on New York pitch, says remedial measures taken to ensure best possible surfaces for remaining matches

The International Cricket Council has taken note of the pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and has said the cricketing body will ensure to get the surface in order for all future matches.



The pitches and the outfield at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium have been under the scanner for their poor quality. The pitches—drop in ones—have had inconsistent bounce and the outfield also wasn’t up to the mark in some cases, with the ball stopping abruptly.



In a statement issued to the media, the ICC acknowledged the problem of pitches in New York being inconsistent. “T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,” a statement read.



The ICC added that a world-class ground team has been working on the pitch and the ground and added that a remedy would be found soon to deliver the best possible surface. “The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches,” the ICC added.



The drop-in pitches in New York were prepared in Florida since late last year using the proprietary techniques honed over a decade at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. Damian Hough, the head curator at the Adelaide Oval, has overseen the preparation.



Two ICC T20 World Cup matches have been played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium so far. In the first match, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 against South Africa and the latter also struggled to overhaul the target.



India and Ireland played the next match in New York and Ireland could only manage 96. Although the Indian batters did well, the poor quality of the pitch has raised a few eyebrows.



South Africa and the Netherlands are scheduled to play next at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Friday, while India and Pakistan will play at the same ground on Sunday.

