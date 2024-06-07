Rashmika Mandanna explores literary passion

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has recently taken to social media to share her love for reading, revealing that she has embarked on her seventh book, “King of Wrath” by popular author Ana Huang.

In a post on Instagram, Rashmika enthused about her reading journey, stating, “Once you start reading there’s no going back… moving to my seventh book now. So exciting.”

While delving into her literary interests, Rashmika is concurrently preparing for a slew of film projects. Her most anticipated upcoming role is alongside Allu Arjun in the much-awaited film “Pushpa: The Rule”, directed by Sukumar. The film has been generating buzz, particularly with the recent release of its second track titled “Sooseki”. Composed by National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad and featuring vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, the track showcases Rashmika alongside Allu Arjun in a captivating visual narrative.

“Pushpa: The Rule”, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set to hit theaters on August 15 and also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

Aside from “Pushpa: The Rule”, Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her mark in “The Girlfriend”, a unique love story helmed by filmmaker Rahul Ravindran. Notably, Rashmika has undertaken the challenge of dubbing in five languages, including Malayalam, for the teaser of the film, underscoring her versatility and commitment to her craft. The male lead for this project is yet to be unveiled, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Furthermore, Rashmika will grace the screen alongside Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s historical drama “Chhava”. The film, which focuses on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, marks another significant project in Rashmika’s diverse filmography.

Amidst her packed schedule in the entertainment industry, Rashmika Mandanna’s passion for literature continues to shine, reflecting her multifaceted talents both on and off the screen. Her dedication to exploring different roles and genres affirms her rising stature in Indian cinema.