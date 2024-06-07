82% of women prefer carpooling over other commuting modes

Within India’s dynamic mobility landscape, traffic congestion serves as a major roadblock, especially in urban localities. The back-and-forth journey to work becomes a tedious chore that leaves commuters in a heads-on battle against the ticking clock, pointless fuel intake, and mounting frustration. Apart from traffic jams being a tiring nuisance, their disruptive toll on the ecosystem and personal financial health have certainly contributed to a seismic shift in commuting preferences.

Against this backdrop, carpooling emerges as a promising avenue to overcome congested roads. It reduces environmental damage and capitalises on cost-savings than other alternative commuting modes. In tandem, carpooling also serves as a safe transportation option, enabling female commuters to indulge in a secure and serene travel experience. With the growing traction of carpooling amongst female travellers, Togopool, India’s most user-friendly ride-sharing platform has recently conducted a survey on the interjections between carpool and female commuters.

With over 250 responses recorded, the survey revealed that 82% of women prefer carpooling over other modes of commuting, underscoring the potential of carpooling to foster a more inclusive ridesharing culture, inviting the proactive participation of female commuters. In addition, considering safety concerns 90% of female travellers have opted for carpooling, and 88% are ready to switch to carpooling given the introduction of enhanced safety features. This makes it the epitome of safe and secure commuting, allowing women to travel with ease and confidence. Commenting on the significance of a safe ride-sharing experience, Saurabh C founder of Togopool said, “At Togopool, safety is at the heart of every journey, and we have made it our priority to deliver the safest ride-sharing experiences for our female users. Leveraging robust safety procedures which guarantee the verification of all certified corporate customers, Togopool ensures safety with verified users, SOS, genuine ratings, live tracking, customizable preferences, profile picture privacy, and data encryption. We are actively bridging the gap between safe and cost-effective mobility solutions, whilst empowering women to fully embrace carpooling.”

Furthermore, recent polls also show that 60% of women feel more comfortable when sharing rides, which can be accredited to superior safety, high reliability, and peace of mind. Nevertheless, carpooling is more than just a comfortable and secure commuting mode but also presents an opportunity for female commuters to foster friendships and community with fellow female travellers, making the whole experience more relaxing, pleasurable, and sustainable.

As carpooling continues to reshape everyday commuting experiences, Togopool capitalises on building a safe carpooling atmosphere for female commuters, with an emphasis on empowerment and inclusion. This survey serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to solidifying its position as the safest carpooling app, encouraging commuters to join a community catalysing convenience, comfort, and connection.