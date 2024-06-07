Female Villain Makes her Mark in Minnal Murali Comic Novel

Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media and Tinkle Comics, has recently announced the release of its very first graphic novel, a collaboration with starring the iconic character, Minnal Murali.



We caught up with Sophia Paul, the Producer, Minnal Murali movie, to discuss this highly anticipated graphic novel adaptation of the Indian blockbuster

1. How did the ideation happen and what went to create Minnal Murali comic?

Creating the Minnal Murali comic was an exciting and intricate journey. It involved extensive collaboration between writers, illustrators, and the creative team behind the movie. We worked closely to ensure the comic captured the essence and spirit of the film while also adding new dimensions to the story that would be engaging for readers.

2. Not all think a movie can get to become a comic novel. What encouraged the team to do so?

The inspiration came from the desire to expand the universe of Minnal Murali and reach a broader audience, especially younger readers. Comics have a unique way of storytelling that combines visual art with narrative, making it an ideal medium to delve deeper into the characters and the world they inhabit.

3. Minnal Murali as a film was liked by many young minds, will this comical illustration be a bedtime story in the households now?

Absolutely! The comic is designed to be engaging and entertaining, with a mix of adventure, humour, and valuable life lessons. We hope it will become a favorite bedtime story for many young minds, sparking their imagination and love for reading.

4. Our childhood comic characters like Shikari Shambu and Suppandi stayed strong with us. How sure are you that Minnal Murali will beat the young hearts through comic?

Yes, it is safe to say that Minnal Murali, with his relatable and inspiring story, has the potential to become a beloved homegrown hero. We aim for him to join the ranks of iconic characters like Shikari Shambu and Suppandi, resonating with young readers and becoming a cherished part of their childhood.

5. Illustration is very important in comics, Did the illustration is close to actual scenes from Minnal Murali movie?

The illustration process was both challenging and rewarding. The artists drew heavily from the movie’s visual language, ensuring that fans of the film would recognize key scenes and characters. At the same time, we took creative liberties to enhance the visual storytelling specific to the comic medium, adding details and elements that enriched the narrative.

6. Producing a movie and making the film into comic, which is the toughest?

The toughest part was condensing the rich, multi-layered story of the film into the concise format of a comic. We had to carefully select which elements of the story to include while ensuring that the comic retained the heart and excitement of the film. Balancing action, character development, and pacing was a significant challenge.

7. You have introduced a new female villain for this comic, what inspired you to incorporate female edge to the comic?

Introducing a female villain allowed us to explore new dynamics and add depth to the story. It was inspired by the desire to showcase diverse characters and perspectives. This addition brings a fresh twist to the narrative, offering readers a new and exciting angle while also highlighting themes of empowerment and complexity in characters.

8. Minnal Murali had stars like Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Shelly Thomas, Femina George, did these characters played in the film restrain the process of creating the fictional characters in the comic?

While the characters in the film served as a foundation, they did not curtail the creative process. Instead, they provided a rich base from which we could expand and explore further. The comic allowed us to delve into aspects of the characters that weren’t fully explored in the film, giving us creative freedom to develop them in new ways.

9. What made you think that you have to bring in new stories to the comic novels and not re-tell the same story from the film Minnal Murali?

We wanted the comic to be a complementary experience rather than a mere retelling of the film. By not simply replicating the movie’s narrative, we provided readers with new stories and perspectives, enriching the Minnal Murali universe. This approach ensures that both the movie and the comic offer unique experiences that can be enjoyed independently or together.