The tension in Penukonda Constituency escalated as candidate Savitha from the Telugu Desam Party expressed her outrage over the alleged land grab by followers of Minister Ushashri Charan in Roddam Mandal and Kanchisamudram of Sri Sathya Sai District.

Savitha recalled the efforts made during Chandrababu's tenure as Chief Minister to provide proper accommodations for stone quarry workers, only to see those lands now being targeted by the ruling YSR Congress Party. MLA Shankar Narayana warned that the encroachment of land by Ushasree's followers could spiral out of control.

Reports indicate that nearly 200 acres of land in 60-2 survey near Roddam Mandal and Kanchisamudram village, which is home to hundreds of swimming trees, have been affected by the alleged land grabbing. These swimming trees serve as a source of livelihood for approximately 300 families who rely on the stone extracted from them.

Local YCP leaders, allegedly with the support of Minister Ushasree, have reportedly used JCBs to destroy around 500 swimming trees and clear fire pits without leaving any evidence behind. Despite protests and questioning, local officials have failed to take action. The destruction of 500 swimming trees has resulted in a nominal Rs. 500 penalty, raising questions about the accountability of ruling party leaders.

Savitha issued a warning that if the land grabbing continues unchecked, protests will intensify across the state. The program saw participation from Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists, underscoring the growing discontent over the alleged land grab in the region.