Coastal districts brace for pre-monsoon showers

Mangaluru/Udupi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a cautionary flag for Mangaluru and Udupi districts, forecasting an uptick in pre-monsoon rains from May 16 to 19. This yellow alert indicates the potential for intensified rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across the coastal regions during the specified period.

Recent meteorological observations underscore the imminent arrival of inclement weather, with substantial rainfall already witnessed in various pockets of Dakshina Kannada district, especially in Belthangady and Sullia. In Mangaluru, overcast skies have become a common sight, while heavy rainfall still appears distant.

Meanwhile, the onset of pre-monsoon showers has brought forth challenges for residents of Udupi district. Late Tuesday night witnessed the onslaught of high-velocity winds and heavy rain, resulting in structural damages to several homes.