Tension grips in Sri Satyasai district as Police obstructs TDP leaders Chalo Collectorate

The TDP has called on the Chalo Collectorate on farmer issues in Sri Satyasai district. However, the leaders who were trying to go to Puttaparthi were stopped by the police. Former minister Paritala Sunita and Paritala Sriram were also stopped by police in Ramagiri. With this, Sunita got into an argument with the police and questioned why they were being prevented from going to the collectorate on farmers issues. When the police advised them to go in a single vehicle, the former minister expressed his anger over the attitude of the police and slammed the dictorial attitude of government and crossed the barricades and proceeded.



Meanwhile, former MLA Prabhakar Chowdhary was house arrested by the police in Anantapur. Police were alerted in advance over Chalo Collectorate and placed Chowdhary under house arrest by the police. Prabhakar was incensed that they were protesting peacefully on the issue of agriculture, how can CM Jagan come to the district without solving the problems of the donors. He said CM has the responsibility to answer to the people. "If we are fighting on behalf of the people, they are incensed that it is not right to obstruct and suppress," Chowdhary said.

Police, on the other hand, were heavily deployed near the district collectorate. Vehicles going in the opposite direction were diverted to the spot and narricades were set up on all sides leading to the Collectorate. Vehicles and persons going into the Collector's office are thoroughly inspected by the police and allowed inside.