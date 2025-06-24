Tension in Muthukur as TDP, YSRCP cadre clash

Nellore: Severe tension prevailed in Muthukur mandal of Sarvepalle constituency with two groups from TDP and YSRCP attacking each other with knives and sticks on Monday.

Among them, TDP youth leader K Syam received severe injuries after the opponents stabbed him with knives. He was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

According to sources, disputes over politically motivated issues have been broiling between the two groups for some time in the village. In this context, both the groups attacked each other with lethal weapons on Monday.

Police registered cases against both groups and reportedly took three YSRCP activists into custody and investigating.