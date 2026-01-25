  1. Home
Devotees throng Medaram ahead of Maha Jatara

  • Created On:  25 Jan 2026 5:34 PM IST
Devotees throng Medaram ahead of Maha Jatara
Medaram witnessed a massive influx of devotees as Asia’s largest tribal festival drew closer. With Sunday being a public holiday, pilgrims arrived in large numbers from various regions to offer prayers at the altars of forest goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

The shrine परिसर was abuzz with activity as devotees fulfilled their vows by offering jaggery, regarded as gold, to the goddesses. The Tadwai–Medaram routes experienced heavy traffic congestion, with pilgrims travelling in tractors, DCMs, private vehicles and RTC buses.

Authorities are on alert as the Medaram Maha Jatara is scheduled to commence on the 28th of this month, with footfall expected to rise significantly in the coming days.

Medaram Maha JataraSammakka Saralamma FestivalTribal FestivalTelanganaDevotee InfluxReligious Gathering
