Tension in Polavaram as cops stop Naidu from visiting project

Eluru: Tension prevailed in Polavaram on Thursday night when police obstructed TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu from going towards Polavaram to see the project works.

As part of 'Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki' tour, Chandrababu Naidu visited Koyyalagudem in Eluru district and addressed a public meeting. Later, he reached Polavaram where the police objected to his visit. When the TDP leaders asked permission to visit, police denied their request due to Naxals' threat.

They set up barricades. Chandrababu said that he had visited Polavaram 28 times and alleged that police voluntarily stopping him and this led to heated arguments between him and the cops.

Chandrababu Naidu asked police officials to give in writing why he was not allowed and what are objections. Police denied giving in writing and tried to pacify him, stating that he could visit during daytime.

Later, Naidu staged a protest by sitting on the road with his followers. Finally, police personnel told the TDP chief to give a request letter and then they would give permission to visit Polavaram and Naidu agreed to it.

Earlier at a public meeting in Polavaram, Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on YSRCP government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu alleged CM Jagan had drowned Polavaram project in Godavari river and ruined the project with reverse tendering for commissions.

He assured the Polavaram people that R and R package will be given to the displaced families and asked them to join him when he visits Polavaram. Naidu alleged that the State is full of mafias like liquor mafia, sand mafia, mineral mafia and asked the people to support TDP to get development and completion of Polavaram project.