Tension prevails during land survey for Bhogapuram Airport

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): The survey process undertaken by the officials at proposed Bhogapuram airport led to tension on Tuesday as farmers demanded adequate compensation.

The farmers of Byreddipalem and Mudasarlapeta under Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district tried to stall the survey being carried out to acquire the land for the airport and they argued with the revenue officials. The farmers complained that the government announced a meagre compensation for their lands and sought increase in compensation for their lands.

The Revenue Department officials went to the villages to conduct the survey to acquire the land for the approach road to the proposed airport. The police said that the locals initially opposed the survey demanding more compensation for their lands and that the compensation should be announced as per the market value of the land.

The farmers said that they would approach the District Collector and others to get good compensation. The Revenue officials with the support of police conducted the survey in four acres and video recorded around 22 acres of land.

The officials will visit the location in a couple of days for further survey. GMR Airports Limited will build the airport under PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. As per the agreement, a total area of 2,703 acres, including 700 acres for commercial purpose was awarded to GMR Airports Limited.

However, the government decided to take back 500 acres of commercial land, keep it under its control and limit the total area to 2,200 acres only.