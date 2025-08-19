Tension prevails in Karedu village as CPM activists stage protest

Nellore: High-tension prevailed in Karedu village of Vulavapadu mandal with the police arresting several CPM activists who launched a stir in protest against the establishment of Solar Module Manufacturing Plant (SMMP) in the village on Monday.

On the occasion, the police shifted Rythu Sangam state secretary K Prabhakara Reddy, president V Krishnaiah, Rythu Cooli Sangam leaders C Venkateswarlu, Mohan Rao and other leaders to Kandukur prison and later they were released.

Speaking to mediapersons, Rythu Sangam State secretary K Prabhakara Reddy alleged that that government has has been acquiring fertile lands in Karedu village for establishment of SMMP forcibly without consent of the local farmers.

He said police arrested several farmers who questioned the credibility of the government over the issue. He warned of intensifying the agitation if government fails to withdraw its decision for establishment of SMMP in the village.

It may be recalled the State government proposed to acquire 8,348 acres of fertile land in Karedu village for establishment of SMMP few days ago.

This led to widespread protest from the farmers as the farmers intensified the agitation under the banners of Left Parties and opposition YSRCP against government move. Police arrested several farmers including women from Girijan community as the Karedu village appeared to be in fist of fear following deployment of scores of cops preventing the outers gain entry in to the village.