Tension prevails in Prakasam govt. schools as teachers, students tests positive for coronavirus

It has been two days since the schools were reopened and the students are attending the classes with the consent of their parents. Meanwhile, coronavirus tension is building up in public schools in some districts with teachers and students being tested positive for coronavirus. Four teachers and three students were diagnosed with corona in Zilla Parishad high schools in Prakasam district while two students and a teacher were infected with corona in Jarugumalli mandal and a teacher at Hanumanthunipadu Mandal Peddagollapalli High School was found to have a tested positive for coronavirus positive. Parents, students and teachers of the students are deeply concerned as corona positive cases are being registered in schools.

On the other hand, the workers of mid day meal at Gangalakurru High School in Ambajipeta Mandal, East Godavari district. Parents are concerned as she serves meals to all the students. It seems that some are undergoing precautionary tests. In addition, 57 teachers and six students tested positive on the first day of school as a result, some parents are reluctant to send their children to school.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has seen a increase on Tuesday after a fall on Monday. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 2849 new Coronavirus cases reported as on Tuesday morning taking the total tally to 8,30,371 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 15 deaths with three each in Guntur and Anantapur, two each in Chittoor and Krishna, one each in East Godavar, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari.