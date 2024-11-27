Tensions grips in Jammalamadugu over flyash transport dispute

Tensions are rising in the Jammalamadugu constituency as a dispute between the JC Brothers and MLA Adinarayana Reddy over the transport of flyash powder from the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) to Tadipatri.

Negotiations between the two factions have been ongoing for two days, but no resolution has been reached, prompting heightened security measures. Reports indicate that the Adinarayana Reddy faction has vowed to prevent JC Diwakar Reddy's vehicles from entering the RTPP, claiming the right to transport the ash themselves.

In anticipation of the JC faction's impending arrival, the Adinarayana Reddy followers has mobilized at Kalamalla near the RTPP, prepared to block any attempts to transport the flyash. Local police forces have been alerted and deployed in the area, with a check post established in Kondapuram, marking the border between Anantapur and Kadapa districts.

The ongoing friction has sparked significant concern within the community, with fears of potential clashes as both factions stand firm on their positions. The Adinarayana Reddy faction asserts they have territorial rights to the ash and are prepared to act should JC vehicles attempt to cross their line.

As the situation remains tense, authorities are closely monitoring developments to prevent any disturbances in the region.