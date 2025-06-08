Textile giant Kitex Garments shows interest in investing in AP

Amaravati: Kitex Garments, a global leader in the textile sector, has expressed keen interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh, announced Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha.

She revealed that the company’s management is scheduled to meet with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu soon.

Minister Savitha visited the Kitex Garments headquarters in Kochi, Kerala, on Saturday. She inspected the apparel manufacturing process and interacted with employees. Later, at a press conference held jointly with Kitex Garments Chairman Sabu Jacob, Minister Savitha highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has become a haven for investments since Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu assumed office.

Minister Savitha indicated that Satya Sai district is being considered as a priority location for the Kitex Garments unit. She highlighted the district’s proximity to Bengaluru airport, Krishnapatnam Port and railway connectivity, which would greatly facilitate product exports. She also pointed out that Kurnool district, known for its high cotton production, could serve as a readily available source for Kitex Garments’ raw material needs.

Minister Savitha expressed satisfaction with Kitex Garments’ operations, commending their business management based on ethical values rather than solely profit. She lauded Kitex management for treating its 15,000 employees like family members. She noted that Kitex is the largest employer in Kerala’s textile sector and has earned a global reputation as one of the largest apparel manufacturing companies in the world. Recently, Kitex invested Rs 3,600 crore in Telangana, Minister Savitha revealed.

Expressing delight over Kitex’s interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh, Minister Savitha extended her gratitude. She assured that a meeting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would be arranged soon, where Kitex management is expected to present their investment plans.

Earlier, Minister Savitha toured all departments at the Kitex Garments headquarters. She was accompanied by the company’s MD Sabu Jacob and other staff members.