Thallapaka Annamacharya’s death anniversary fete from March 25
Tirumala: The 522n ddeath anniversary of Telugu poet Sri Thallapaka Annamacharya will be observed from March 25 to 29 at Annamayya’s birthplace Dhyanamandiram, Thallapaka; at the 108-feet Annamayya statue in Annamayya district; Narayanagiri Gardens at Tirumala; and Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati.
Metlotsavam will be held on March 25 at 6 am at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in Tirupati. For four days from March 26 to 29, spiritual and devotional musical programmes will be conducted at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati, Dhyanamandiram in Thallapaka.
