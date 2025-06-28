  • Menu
The rush of devotees has increased in Tirumala

Since it is the weekend, there has been a heavy traffic jam near Alipiri since Saturday morning. Due to this, the inspection of vehicles is being delayed. Vehicles have lined up till Alipiri Garuda Junction.

On the other hand, vehicles are moving slowly on that route due to repairs being carried out on the Second Pass Road.

sidekick