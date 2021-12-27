Theatre owners, distributors contemplate to meet AP minister over movie ticket prices issue

The government's decision to reduce cinema ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh has sparked a heated debate in both the Telugu states. Politicians, along with film industry circles, are responding in their style. Authorities, on the other hand, are whipping up unlicensed theaters in the state. Many owners are voluntarily closing movie halls as they cannot run their theaters with the government's decision.



Theater owners and distributors have begun their efforts to negotiate with the government in this regard. They decided to bring the problems faced by them to the notice of state cinematography minister Perni Nani's attention. The distributors have already been asked for an appointment to meet the minister on the matter.

Theater owners and distributors said they are embarrassed by the comments of many movie heroes and producers on movie ticket rates. Hence, they are expected to discuss the issue with the government and put an end to the dispute. The distributor said they were ready to resolve the issues amicably. Theater owners and distributors are expected to meet the minister on Tuesday ii given permission.