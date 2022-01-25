There is total failure of law & order in AP: Union Minister

Kadapa: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday expressed concern over the rise in "terrorist activities" in Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister who was in Kadapa to console Kurnool BJP leader Budda Srikanth Reddy who was kept as remand prisoner in Kadapa central prison, spoke to the media persons.

He said that there was a total failure of law & order in Andhra Pradesh as everyone was feeling insecure of their lives as the police were acting at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

He said that police should answer why they have arrested Srikanth Reddy as he went to Atmakur for inspecting illegal structures after securing the police permission.

The Union Minister wondered what made Kurnool SP register a case against the BJP leader instead of initiating action against the real culprits who were responsible for the attack on Atmakuru police station. He said this incident proved that police were acting in favour of the ruling party.

Muraleedharan also alleged that the YSRCP leaders hatched a conspiracy to kill Srikanth Reddy with the support of cops. He demanded the police to withdraw the cases registered against the BJP leader.

He also demanded the police issue permission to the BJP functionaries to visit Atmakur. BjP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh and other senior State leaders of the party were present.