They were handed over to the owners

Anakapalli: As part of its coordinated efforts in tracing lost mobile phones, Anakapalli police handed over mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore to rightful owners here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday at the mobile phones recovery fair, District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha mentioned that 3,336 mobile phones worth Rs 5.27 crore were retrieved in nine phases and 625 mobile phones traced in the 10th phase. The SP stated that the IT core team was continuously tracing the complaints received from victims through WhatsApp number 9346912007 and CEIR portal.

Handing over recovered mobile phones to the victims, the SP mentioned that complainants need not visit any police station to register a case regarding stolen or lost mobile phones as they can register their complaints either through the WhatsApp number or portal. The mobile phones were recovered from different places, including North Andhra and other parts of the State. Special teams were deployed to other States, including Telangana to recover the lost mobile phones, the SP informed.

Tuhin Sinha appreciated Cyber Cell Inspector B Venkata Rao and IT core Sub-Inspector B Suresh Babu for tracing mobile phones in a short span of time.

Additional SPs M Deva Prasad, L Mohana Rao, inspectors Bala Surya Rao, Laxman Murthy, Laxmi, Ramesh and other police personnel were present.