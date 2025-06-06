Thirumalini Dasari brings glory to Telugu community in US

Visakhapatnam: What happens when one is naturally inclined towards science and creativity in equal parts? “It works like magic,” opines Thirumalini Dasari after getting crowned as ‘Mrs. Telugu USA’ in Dallas, Texas. She emphasises that it’s the rare combo that made her stand out in the pageant hosted by the OMG Organisation in the USA.

A rheumatologist and obesity medicine physician by profession and native of Visakhapatnam, Thirumalini Dasari emerged with the title in the grand finale as ‘cultural queen carrying the crown of heritage’ wherein 41 finalists vied with one another for the title.

Currently, she is residing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. After completing her MBBS in Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, Thirumalini Dasari did MD in Rheumatology and obesity medicine. “From the City of Destiny to City of Dreams, I came to New York to do my residency. Back then, I had gone through my share of struggles before becoming a successful doctor in the US. But all through my professional journey, I have equally been focused on becoming a well-groomed intellectual without any compromise on fitness,” she shares with The Hans India when contacted.

Defining beauty pageant as one of the effective platforms to raise the voice of contestants, Thirumalini Dasari finds that the avenue is also a great stage to script a new story altogether. “Apparently, nothing happens by chance. It’s all part of destiny’s preordaineddesign. My upbringing gave me a structure to focus on, while my culture shaped my values. My creative traits empowered me, advocacy fuelled my purpose in life and medicine served as a bridge that connected all of them,” she explains.

Apart from alleviating pain through her treatment, the doctor says that her ability to empathise with patients pushed her to gain a professional edge. She says that she derives strength from her mother Dasari Lakshmi Kumari, draws inspiration from her late father Dasari Appala Raju. “Encouraging me to break stereotypes, my husband Gadi Venkata Satish supports me in my endeavours,” she adds, recommending women to embrace positivity and ignore negativity in order to not just lead a fuller life but also enhance their overall wellbeing.