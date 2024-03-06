This may be last poll for 4 senior leaders in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: The 2024 elections may be final elections for four senior leaders of YSRCP and TDP in the district. They are YSRCP Srikakulam MLA and minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, former Deputy CM and YSRCP Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishna Das, YSRCP Amadalavalasa MLA, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and TDP former state president and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao. On several occasions they announced that they will not contest next elections.

Dharmana Krishna Das introduced his son Dharmana Krishna Chaitanya to politics who is now serving as Polaki ZPTC member. Strong dissent is also building up against Krishna Das from his own party leaders.

Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao also brought his son Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu into politics and wants to groom him as his successor for 2029 elections.

Speaker Sitaram also is not interested to contest elections in 2029. He brought his son Venkata Srirama Chiranjivi Nag into politics and would be virtually handling the constituency politics till 2029 on behalf of his father so that he can be poll-ready for next general elections from Amdalavalasa.

At present, Sitaram is facing a strong dissent from his own party leaders in the constituency.

TDP former state president and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao is facing difficulty in getting party ticket for Etcherla Assembly constituency. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is yet to finalise the ticket to Kala Venkata Rao and he is also decided to retire from politics and brought in his son Kimidi Rammallik Naidu into politics.