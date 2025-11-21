Thomas appointed as NIC State Chairman

Rajamahendravaram: Bishop Dr Thomas, founder of the Dahinchu Agni organisation, has been appointed as the State Chairman of the National Independent Church. Based in Rajamahendravaram, Dr Thomas has been engaged in Christian teachings, spiritual work and various service activities for the past 36 years. To mark the occasion, pastors, volunteers and several Christian devotees felicitated him at the Dahinchu Agni Auditorium in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. Sheeba Thomas, Ketheri Jayiti, Charishma, Daniel, Ravi and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Thomas said he has been serving society through various welfare programmes with the grace of God. He said he has been conducting marriages for orphans using his own funds and providing them with essential household items. He also offers free tailoring training for widows and distributes sewing machines to them.

Dr Thomas further stated that he supports the education of 70 orphaned children and provides food to around 200 destitute individuals every day. He expressed happiness over being appointed as the State Chairman in recognition of his service activities and said he would extend even more services with the added responsibility.

He recalled that he received his appointment order and was felicitated at a programme held in Vijayawada in the presence of 350 bishops.