Live
- ‘Teppa samudram’ review: Entertains with twists and turns
- ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ review: Blends humour and heartfelt moments
- SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking mandatory EVM-VVPAT tally
- Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin Clinic at Banjara Hills
- LS poll battle: Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- MahaYuti will win 45 plus LS seats in Maharashtra
- NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products
- Infosys' full-year employee strength drops for 1st time in 23 years
- Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of World Championship Asian Qualifying squash
- DMK cadres asked to be cautious in 4 LS seats where NDA seen as having an edge
Just In
Thousands flock to support Alla Nani in Eluru as he files nomination for 7th time
In a grand display of support, thousands of people from all corners of Eluru Constituency gathered to welcome Welfare Chief Alla Nani as he filed his nomination for the seventh time as the Eluru Assembly candidate.
In a grand display of support, thousands of people from all corners of Eluru Constituency gathered to welcome Welfare Chief Alla Nani as he filed his nomination for the seventh time as the Eluru Assembly candidate. The atmosphere was festive, with people welcoming Alla Nani with huge garlands, flower showers, and auspicious ceremonies.
Alla Nani, who has served as the Eluru MLA for three terms and has risen from an ordinary worker to Deputy Chief Minister, has garnered immense support from the people. The YCP leaders are confident in Alla Nani's victory, with survey reports indicating a clear win for him in the upcoming elections.
Opposition parties are reportedly losing their grip on the people of Eluru, as Alla Nani's popularity continues to rise. The YCP ranks are filled with enthusiasm and determination to ensure Alla Nani's victory, and the public support for him is palpable. As the election date approaches, Alla Nani's stronghold in Eluru seems stronger than ever before.