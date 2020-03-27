Three booked over rape attempt on 7th class girl in Guntur district

Amid of Coronavirus outbreak, the lockdown situation prevails across AP. Even during these critical times, the sexual assaults on women and girls are continuing. Recently, the police have arrested three boys who attempted to rape a seventh class girl belongs to a village at Chebrolu mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

According to the sources, a girl studying in 7th class was in love with a boy who also resides in the same area. In this context, the boy phoned the victim and said her to come to an isolated place at the outskirts of the village.

Believing his words, the girl went to meet him, where he blocked her along with his two friends and tried to assault her sexually. Somehow, the girl managed to escape from them, reached the home and disclosed the matter with the family members.

Immediately, they approached the police and lodged the complaint. On receiving the information, Chebrolu police registered a case, took the accused into their custody and are investigating further.