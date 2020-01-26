Three capital bill: Legislative council chairman announces two select committees!

If the reports are to be believed, the chairman of legislative council Mohammad Ahmad Shariff has announced the two select committees for the study of the two bills pertaining to decentralization and the CRDA repeal. The chairman reportedly has nmunced Minister Rajendranth Reddy as chairman for decentralization bill while Botsa satyanarayana for the CRDA bill.

The committee would have five TDP MLCs 2 YSRCP and 1 PDF and 1 BJP party members in the committee.

The Office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council has appealed to the parties to give the names of the members for the committees. It is reported, a full-fledged committee will be formed after the committee members are nominated.